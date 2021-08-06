Lake Street Capital Raises EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $13.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.
NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,174. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $9,555,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
