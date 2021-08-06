Lake Street Capital Raises EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $13.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get EMCORE alerts:

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,174. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $9,555,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.