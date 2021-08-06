Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

