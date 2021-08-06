Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,346. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $875,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

