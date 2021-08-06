Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 26,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

