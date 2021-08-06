Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGACU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $20,352,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $17,500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $12,896,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $12,000,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

