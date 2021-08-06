Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 40,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

