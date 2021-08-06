Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
BWG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
