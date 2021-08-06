Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.54.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.25 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,581,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Leidos by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Leidos by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Leidos by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.