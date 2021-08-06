Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $9,113,177. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

