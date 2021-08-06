Level One Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.54.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEVL. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LEVL stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

