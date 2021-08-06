LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $237.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.43.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
