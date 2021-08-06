LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $237.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.43.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

