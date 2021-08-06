Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Down 1.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 66,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 219,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGDTF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

