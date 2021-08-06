Liberum Capital Boosts Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 560

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 504 ($6.58). The company has a market capitalization of £969.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.51.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

