Liberum Capital Lowers Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 82

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). 422,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.94. The stock has a market cap of £172.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.