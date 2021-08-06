Liberum Capital Lowers Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 82

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). 422,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.94. The stock has a market cap of £172.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.