Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 2,303.30 ($30.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,240.37. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

