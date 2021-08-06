Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$142.50

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$142.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.18.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$121.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.69. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.