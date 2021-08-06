Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

