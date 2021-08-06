Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 99 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $305.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.97, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

