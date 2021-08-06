Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

