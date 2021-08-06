Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,355,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,914,000 after buying an additional 293,643 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,680,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

