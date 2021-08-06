Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €290.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €259.55 ($305.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €245.77. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.