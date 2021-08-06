Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0464 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Linear has a total market cap of $184.23 million and approximately $39.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00870362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00096562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041921 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,969,418,456 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

