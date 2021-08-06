Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 39.8% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $528.60 million and approximately $236.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00009629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00020114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,693,703 coins and its circulating supply is 128,775,375 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

