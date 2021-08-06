Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

