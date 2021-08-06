Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.05. 39,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.35. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,076 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

