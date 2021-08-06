LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

Several analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $84.32. 729,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

