LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price lifted by Truist from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 118,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 58.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 103,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

