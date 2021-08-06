Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. 426,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,794. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.