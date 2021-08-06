Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

