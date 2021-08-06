Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,115.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.33 or 0.06754775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.24 or 0.01308677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00349174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00126768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.89 or 0.00609750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00340750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00300333 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

