LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 250 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 256.08 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.40 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

