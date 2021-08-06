Loser Coin (LOWB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $5.89 million and $2.02 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00111979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00144933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,502.34 or 0.99740086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00800037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

