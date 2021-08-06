LSL Property Services plc (LSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £475.32 million and a PE ratio of 28.41. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 199.55 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

