Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $435.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $411.13 and last traded at $410.37, with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

