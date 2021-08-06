Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 468.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.