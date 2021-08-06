Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMO. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 1,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,791. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

