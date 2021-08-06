Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMO. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 1,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,791. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $36.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.