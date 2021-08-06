LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.