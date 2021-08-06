Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,134,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $9,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.