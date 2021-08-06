Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. 2,101,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

