Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. 2,101,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Earnings History for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

