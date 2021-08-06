Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (MGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

