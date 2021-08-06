MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMYT stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

