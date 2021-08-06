MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,997. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.