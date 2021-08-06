Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.44. Makita shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 11,986 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

