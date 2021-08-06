Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post $255.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

MBUU stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

