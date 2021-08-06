MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.80. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 74,488 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.47.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

