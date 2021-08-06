MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.80. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 74,488 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.47.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

