Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

