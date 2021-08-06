Man Group plc Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

