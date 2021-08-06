Man Group plc Grows Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Titan International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

