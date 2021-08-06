Man Group plc Has $254,000 Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

