Man Group plc Has $263,000 Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

